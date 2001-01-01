First Nations Media Job Opportunities

Archiving Manager - Alice Springs

We are seeking an Archiving Manager to join our dynamic team. The Archiving Manager is an exciting role within the First Nations Media Australia team, managing the establishment of our digitisation facility in Alice Springs and several projects aimed at building archiving capacity, tools and skills within the First Nations media and community organisations. You will be leading a small team to support the preservation and maintenance of 40+ years of media content (including cultural recordings) to ensure community access for future generations.

Day to day, the role includes:

Operation of the First Nations Media Digitisation Facility in Alice Springs. Expansion of the First Nations Media Online Archiving hub. Coordinate a program of accredited and informal training at the facility and other sites/events; Building on FNMA’s online archive resource toolkit; Oversee the development of the Cataloguing software solution

Do you have excellent skills in project management, stakeholder engagement and communication with First Nations people and organisations? Do you have experience in archiving and digitisation of First Nations media collections, including technical knowledge of digitisation equipment and archive software? Do you have experience in training delivery and resource development, staff management, report writing and funding acquittals? Do you have a good working knowledge of the First Nations Media industry and the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities? Can you work independently and within a small vibrant team? People with some or all of these skills are encouraged to apply, even if those skills are transferable from another industry.

An attractive salary package with salary sacrifice is available. This position is (initially) a one-year fulltime contract based in Alice Springs. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander applicants will be prioritised.

Download the position description here. For further information email: [email protected] or call 08 8952 6465

Applications close 5pm CST Tuesday 8th February 2022.

