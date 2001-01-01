First Nations Media Job Opportunities

Archiving Manager - Alice Springs
We are seeking an Archiving Manager to join our dynamic team. The Archiving Manager is an exciting role within the First Nations Media Australia team, managing the establishment of our digitisation facility in Alice Springs and several projects aimed at building archiving capacity, tools and skills within the First Nations media and community organisations. You will be leading a small team to support the preservation and maintenance of 40+ years of media content (including cultural recordings) to ensure community access for future generations.
Day to day, the role includes:
- Operation of the First Nations Media Digitisation Facility in Alice Springs.
- Expansion of the First Nations Media Online Archiving hub.
- Coordinate a program of accredited and informal training at the facility and other sites/events;
- Building on FNMA’s online archive resource toolkit;
- Oversee the development of the Cataloguing software solution
Do you have excellent skills in project management, stakeholder engagement and communication with First Nations people and organisations? Do you have experience in archiving and digitisation of First Nations media collections, including technical knowledge of digitisation equipment and archive software? Do you have experience in training delivery and resource development, staff management, report writing and funding acquittals? Do you have a good working knowledge of the First Nations Media industry and the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities? Can you work independently and within a small vibrant team? People with some or all of these skills are encouraged to apply, even if those skills are transferable from another industry.
An attractive salary package with salary sacrifice is available. This position is (initially) a one-year fulltime contract based in Alice Springs. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander applicants will be prioritised.
Download the position description here. For further information email: [email protected] or call 08 8952 6465
Applications close 5pm CST Tuesday 8th February 2022.
inDigiMOB Project Officer - Flexible Location1
inDigiMOB is looking for two employees (identified positions - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander - one male, one female) to help with an online safety project for the next 18 months.
The candidates will need to have a basic understanding of online safety issues and the steps to take to avoid viruses and scams. They will also need to have experience running small workshops or training sessions and be familiar with video conferencing tools such as Zoom, MS Teams, Google Meet, etc. The ability to travel to regional/remote communities for a week at a time is also necessary (however this will only be required once every 2 or 3 months).
Location is flexible but SA, WA or Darwin applicants preferred. Hours are also flexible - 3 days a week up to full-time.
Applications can be sent to [email protected] and close Fri 22 Oct.
For more information please contact Ben at [email protected] or on 0448 721 635
INTERESTED IN WORKING WITH US?
These are all of the roles we have available currently, but if you're an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person and you're interested in working with us in any capacity, get in touch so we can let you know when positions are available.
Send your resume and an expression of interest to Jenni Nixon: [email protected] or give her a call on 08 8952 6465 for a chat about your skills and ambitions.